Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Verastem, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verastem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $463.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 1,256,944 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Verastem by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 841,264 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 510,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

