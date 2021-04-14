Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $154.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as high as $135.73 and last traded at $135.45, with a volume of 23038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.67.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

