Capital One Financial Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

XEC opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

