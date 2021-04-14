Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 543 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.16.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.83. 19,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,564. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

