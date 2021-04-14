Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 169,412 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,412 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.2% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $18,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 136,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.