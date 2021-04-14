Cardano Price Tops $1.45 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $46.23 billion and approximately $9.62 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002293 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

