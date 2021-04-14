Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CRDF opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $321.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,156.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

