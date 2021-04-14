Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.96. 329,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The stock has a market cap of $344.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

