Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 41.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.71. 36,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

