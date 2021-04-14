Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 4,385 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

INDB stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

