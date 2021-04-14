Carlson Capital Management Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $256.37 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

