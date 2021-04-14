Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

