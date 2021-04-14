Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.