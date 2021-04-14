Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,897 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

