Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 2.70% of Middlefield Banc worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBCN opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

