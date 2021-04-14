Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

CCL stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

