Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 164.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock opened at $403.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.