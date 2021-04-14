Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

