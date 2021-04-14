Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CE opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

