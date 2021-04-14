Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

CVE opened at C$9.45 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.37 and a 12-month high of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.53.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7207571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.22%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

