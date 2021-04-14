CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.63

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 1193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $12,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

