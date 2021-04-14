CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.63

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 1193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.20.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $12,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.