Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 500 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$10,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,072,850.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total value of C$10,900.00.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$29.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

