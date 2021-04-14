Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,707 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CNA Financial worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CNA Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

