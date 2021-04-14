Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $172,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,470.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,254. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $61.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

