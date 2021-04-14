Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.