Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,524 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOB. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after buying an additional 138,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

