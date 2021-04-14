Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.29 million, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

