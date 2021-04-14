Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 92,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,663. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.16.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

