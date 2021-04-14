ChemoCentryx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,954% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

CCXI opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

