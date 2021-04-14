Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.