Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 3,982 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $41,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.58. 5,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.50 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,469 shares of company stock worth $2,818,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.