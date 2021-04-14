Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.27. 249,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

