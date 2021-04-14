Chicago Capital LLC Buys 4,986 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $55,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,481.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,902 shares of company stock worth $17,020,776. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,754. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.85. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.05 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

