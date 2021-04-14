Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,040 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $34,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,803 shares of company stock worth $4,724,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.