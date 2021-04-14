Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 98789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

