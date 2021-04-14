Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 98789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit