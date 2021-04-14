Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.07

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 29291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

