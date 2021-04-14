China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 41,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,342. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.