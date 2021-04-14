Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHOOF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 1,452,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
About Choom
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.