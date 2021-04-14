Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHOOF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 1,452,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

