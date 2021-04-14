Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,383,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,597,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

