Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.