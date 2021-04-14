CJS Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

CJS Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. Research analysts expect that NN will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

