Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.