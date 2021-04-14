Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.60. 6,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

