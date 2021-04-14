Coherus BioSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 809 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,226% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,094,000 after purchasing an additional 223,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

