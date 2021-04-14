CoinFi Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. CoinFi has a market cap of $2.33 million and $147,984.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00687085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00088973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00036451 BTC.

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

