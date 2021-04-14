Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,201.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.