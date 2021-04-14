Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,329. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,076,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,992. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 130.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

