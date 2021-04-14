Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. 126,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.