Comparing ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Independent Bank pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 24.99% 7.97% 1.09% ConnectOne Bancorp 21.17% 9.63% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and ConnectOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $562.31 million 4.77 $165.18 million $5.62 14.45 ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 3.59 $73.39 million $2.25 11.20

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independent Bank and ConnectOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.81%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.25%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages and home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and personal loans. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine (ATM) cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. It operates through a network of 95 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 15 commercial banking centers, 9 investment management offices, and 7 mortgage lending centers in Eastern Massachusetts, Greater Boston, the South Shore, and the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers insurance and annuities, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of 16 banking offices in Bergen County, 5 banking offices in Union County, 2 banking offices in Morris County, 1 office Essex County, 1 office in Hudson County, 1 office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, 1 office in the borough of Manhattan, 1 office in Nassau County, and 1 office in Astoria, as well as 7 branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

