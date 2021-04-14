Comparing RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upland Software and RealPage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $222.64 million 6.54 -$45.37 million $1.41 34.46 RealPage $988.14 million 9.07 $58.21 million $1.28 68.55

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upland Software and RealPage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 7 0 3.00 RealPage 0 8 0 0 2.00

Upland Software currently has a consensus price target of $57.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. RealPage has a consensus price target of $83.69, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than RealPage.

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of RealPage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -23.40% 15.94% 3.56% RealPage 4.79% 9.64% 4.13%

Summary

RealPage beats Upland Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising customer experience management that enables organizations to manage customer lifecycle, which include awareness, acquisition, and advocacy across multiple channels consisting of email, short and multimedia messaging services, web, social, and mobile apps; and enterprise sales enablement solutions to optimize sales activities, digital content production, automate key proposal and reference processes, and track key metrics. The company also provides professional services automation solution for proposal automation, customer reference management, voice of the customer, and insights-driven business intelligence; project and financial management solution that provide a centralized framework for demand management, resource optimization, project delivery, and financial oversight; enterprise knowledge management solution suite that enables knowledge sharing across different departments within an organization; secure document services; and document lifecycle automation solution, which enables enterprises to manage and automate document intensive business processes with data security. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales organization to financial services, retail, manufacturing, legal, consumer goods, media, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

